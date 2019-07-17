



Police are investigating after a Bucky’s employee in Naperville was caught on camera questioning customers’ citizenship status.

Videos and photos of the incident involving the Buitron family have gone viral on social media, with nearly 11,000 shares and nearly 285,000 views early Wednesday afternoon.

In the original Facebook post dated July 16, a Buitron family member indicates the employee refused service because they are from Mexico. The incident took place at the Bucky’s convenience store located at 1576 south Washington Street in Naperville, Illinois.

In the video, the employee at the counter tells the women he is “an American” and then asks, “are you a citizen?” After a woman responds asking “what is your problem?” the employee states in the video, “they need to go back to their county.”

As the Buitron family left the store, the employee states, “ICE will come.”

In a second video, other people in line can be seen getting involved in the verbal altercation. One man in line can be heard saying to the women “you have no right” and “leave.”

Carolina Buitron told CBS 2, said she was cycling with six family members when a bike broke down near the store. While they waited for help, 15-year-old Indira Buitron went into the store to buy food.

Carolina said the clerk told the teen that the food she was buying was expensive and questioned the legal status of her two cousins waiting outside. The teen said they were her cousins visiting from Mexico.

Moments later, multiple family members went into the store to confront the employee.

Naperville police and city officials investigating this incident.

Bucky’s spokesperson Steve Kalhorn told CBS 2 the “employee has been suspended while the investigation is conducted. We are aware of the situation and take matters seriously.”

Family members told CBS 2 that activists plan to protest at the gas station at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Video Credit: Facebook