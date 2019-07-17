CHICAGO (CBS) — A man suffered a cut to his left arm Wednesday morning when another passenger on a Red Line train stabbed him near the Cermak-Chinatown stop.
Police said around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person with a knife at the Cermak-Chinatown stop on the Red Line.
When officers arrived, a 28-year-old man told police another man had approached him on a Red Line train, yelling that he knew him. The man then pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed the victim, causing a laceration to his left arm.
The victim told police he did not know his attacker.
The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital & Medical Center for treatment.
Police said the attacker is in custody.