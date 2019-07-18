CHICAGO (CBS) — The mother and daughter duo accused of brutally killing 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa in April now have been charged with the murder of her baby, Yovanny Lopez, who died in June, nearly two months after they allegedly cut him from her womb.
Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter Desiree, 25, pleaded not guilty last month to charges of murder, kidnapping, dismembering a body, and concealing a homicide in Ochoa’s death.
Clarisa Figueroa & Desiree Figueroa charged with murder of Marlen Ochoa's baby. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/MMT8hmmYVI
— Carly Luque (@CarlyLuque13) July 18, 2019
On Thursday, Cook County prosecutors added murder charges against the Figueroas for Yovanny’s death. They were already being held without bond on the original charges, and were denied bond on the new charges Thursday afternoon.
Prosecutors have said the Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa plotted for weeks to kill Ochoa and steal her baby.
According to police and prosecutors, the pair strangled Ochoa at their home in the Scottsdale neighborhood on April 23, and then the elder Figueroa cut Yovanny from Ochoa’s womb, and passed him off as her own when she went to Christ Medical Center.
Yovanny died on June 14, after two months on life support at the hospital. His death ruled a homicide. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Yovanny died from lack of oxygen to the brain.
The baby’s real identity was not revealed for three weeks after he was born, after police investigating Ochoa’s disappearance conducted a DNA test on the baby and confirmed he was Ochoa’s. Detectives later found Ochoa’s body stuffed in a trash can at the Figueroas’ home.
Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with helping the Figueroas’ cover up Ochoa’s murder.