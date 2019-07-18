CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were injured, two of them critically, when a boat crashed into a breakwall Thursday night in Lake Michigan near Buckingham Fountain.
Chicago Fire Department officials said a 25-foot powerboat hit a breakwall near Queen’s Landing, just east of Buckingham Fountain, around 10 p.m.
Two passengers were thrown into the breakwall, and were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Three other people in the boat also were hurt, but their injuries were not life-threatening.
Fire Department officials said speed might have been a factor in the crash.