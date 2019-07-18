  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 29-year-old man has been charged with felony burglary in a series of bicycle thefts occurring last month in the Ravenswood neighborhood.

Munkhnasan Baatarjav, of Albany Park, was identified as a wanted offender for several bike thefts occurring in the 2900 block of West Argyle Street June 16.

Chicago police officers observed him riding a reportedly stolen bicycle Wednesday and conducted a street stop before taking him into custody.

Baatarjav was charged with three felony counts of burglary, one felony count of meth possession and one felony count of theft valuing between $500 and $10,000.