CHICAGO (CBS) — A 29-year-old man has been charged with felony burglary in a series of bicycle thefts occurring last month in the Ravenswood neighborhood.
Munkhnasan Baatarjav, of Albany Park, was identified as a wanted offender for several bike thefts occurring in the 2900 block of West Argyle Street June 16.
Chicago police officers observed him riding a reportedly stolen bicycle Wednesday and conducted a street stop before taking him into custody.
Baatarjav was charged with three felony counts of burglary, one felony count of meth possession and one felony count of theft valuing between $500 and $10,000.