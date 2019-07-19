CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in northwest Indiana have issued an arrest warrant for a 43-year-old man wanted for allegedly shooting his puppy in the head in front of witnesses, including a 3-year-old child.
The Lake County Sheriff’s office said the warrant was issued last week for Kenneth Jennings, of Calumet Township, near Gary.
Police said, on May 25, Jennings became angry with his German shepherd mix puppy, when it tried to visit some people standing nearby in the 3900 block of West 47th Avenue.
Jennings allegedly grabbed the puppy by the scruff of the neck, and shot it in the head, while a 3-year-old child was playing nearby. Other witnesses also were standing nearby.
The dog was killed.
Jennings has been charged with torturing or mutilating an animal, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, both felonies.