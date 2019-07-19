Filed Under:Car Temperature, Chicago, Extreme Heat, Hot Car, Hot Temperatures


CHICAGO (CBS) —  The intense heat poses a big risk to young passengers inside cars already this year, 21 kids in the U.S. who have been left in a hot car have died.

But on extremely hot days, the danger increases exponentially.

A car’s temperature will increase up to 40 degrees in an hour if left in the hot sun.

That’s an 80% increase in just 30 minutes.

So if it’s 95 degrees, within 10 minutes, it can be 114 inside the car. Within 30 minutes, it’s a scorching 129 degrees.

