CHICAGO (CBS) — The intense heat poses a big risk to young passengers inside cars already this year, 21 kids in the U.S. who have been left in a hot car have died.
But on extremely hot days, the danger increases exponentially.
A car’s temperature will increase up to 40 degrees in an hour if left in the hot sun.
That’s an 80% increase in just 30 minutes.
So if it’s 95 degrees, within 10 minutes, it can be 114 inside the car. Within 30 minutes, it’s a scorching 129 degrees.
