CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite the intense heat, some high school athletes are getting in an extreme workout today.
But it’s all for a good cause.
Members of the Barrington High School football team carried cinder blocks, did push-ups and lunges. And some of the players even carried each other.
They invited Earl Granville, a wounded warrior, to work out with them.
“You have to have so much grit to play football in general and I think today, being so hot, you’ve got to find something deeper,” said Hayden Kraus, a Barrington High School senior. “Knowing that you’re doing something bigger than yourself.”
All of the money raised goes to the Oscar Mike Foundation which helps wounded and disabled veterans participate in adaptive events.
To learn more, check out oscarmike.org.