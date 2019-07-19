CHICAGO (CBS) — With temperatures rising, children and the elderly are at a higher risk for heat exhaustion or heat stroke than the general population and precautions need to be taken before they go outside.
Dr. Marcelo Malakooti is a pediatrician at Lurie Children’s Hospital. He said children have specific warning signs to look out for.
“Sweating, fatigue, could have dry mouth, kids would want to sit down, they can even be nauseous or muscle cramping but hey are sweating a lot,” Malakooti said. “When they’ve stop sweating and they’re even more fatigue and have a lot of muscle cramps, they can have a fever also that’s a sign of a heat stroke.”
“Every child is different. If your child have any medical conditions it is at higher risk of decompensating in the heat that kid should probably stay inside,” Malakooti said. “If they have to go out make sure its before noon when the sun is at its peak.”
As for infants, Malakooti said they have a “lower reserve” than children and may not be able to compensate much so they should be given more fluids than a regular schedule.