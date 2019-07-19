



The most admired woman in the entire world calls Chicago her hometown.

More than two years after leaving the White house, former first lady Michelle Obama is still greatly admired by people around the world. In fact, she is the most admired woman in the world, according to a new YouGov poll. Obama dethroned Angelina Jolie, who dropped two place on this year’s YouGov list.

The former first lady is followed by Oprah Winfrey, Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II and Emma Watson. YouGov compiled their lists of of 20 women and 20 men by gathering open-ended nominations from people 41 countries. Panelist were simply asked: “Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?”

Worlds Most Admired 2019. Our annual series, conducted this year in 41 countries, finds the most admired figures are: Woman

1. Michelle Obama (+1)

2. Oprah Winfrey (+1)

3. Angelina Jolie (-2) Man

1. Bill Gates (-)

2. Barack Obama (-)

3. Jackie Chan (-)https://t.co/hY0K2Vf8F9 pic.twitter.com/54m4A3H9hu — YouGov (@YouGov) July 18, 2019

YouGov also broke down their global list by country. Both Obamas top YouGov’s list of most admired people in America. President Donald Trump is the second most admired man in the U.S., and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is second most admired woman in the U.S.

The Obamas have appeared on the top of similar lists before. Last year, a Gallup poll said Michelle Obama was America’s most admired woman. It was the first time in 17 years that someone other than Hillary Clinton was at the top of that list, according to Gallup. On Gallup’s 2018 list of most admired men, Barack Obama won for the 11th year in a row.