Chicago Weather: Excessive Heat Warning As Sweltering Conditions Move InThe heat is on. After thunderstorms delayed the arrival of a heat wave on Thursday, temperatures are on the rise, and Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the year, with a high near 100 degrees.

Maya, A 38-Foot Tall Agave Plant, Is Blooming At Garfield Park Conservatory For First And Only TimeA 60-year-old agave plant is finally blooming at the Garfield Park Conservatory. What makes this so special is it only happens once, and then it dies.

Boat Seller Says Cal Side Marina Holding Boat Hostage In Dispute Over Engine Repairs; 'They're Crooks'Candice Burns tried to sell her boat at Cal Side Marina last year, but she said the marina is now holding it hostage, after claiming she owes thousands of dollars more than she agreed to pay to fix its engine.

Boeing 737 Max Could Stay Grounded Until 2020, But Some Airlines Still Booking On Fall ReturnIt might be July, but it’s not too early to think about planning for holiday travel, and if you’re flying, you could get booked on a Boeing 737 Max, even though the jets remain grounded due to safety concerns after two fatal crashes.