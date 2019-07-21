CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12 year-old girl was shot in the leg after her father got into an argument with another man.
At around 2:24 a.m., the girl was traveling with her father in a vehicle in the 3200 block of North Kimball Avenue when a man fired shots from a gold-colored sedan, according to Chicago police.
Police say the girl’s father and the man who fired shots got into an argument minutes before at a retail establishment, which then led to the shooting. The father was the intended target, but he was not injured.
The father drove his daughter to the hospital where she is recovering.
Area North detectives are investigating.