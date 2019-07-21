  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMYard Wars
    11:30 AMGolf Resorts International with David Camp
    12:00 PMCBS Sports Special
    1:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    3:00 PMWorld TeamTennis
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Indiana, Lake of the Woods, Lake Shore Drive, Marshall County, water rescue

CHICAGO CBS)– Indiana officials are investigating after a 1-year-old was pulled from a lake Marshall County.

The child was unresponsive and was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center.

Officials responded to the incident in the 4100 block of Lake Shore Drive near the town of Bremen just after 8 p.m. Saturday night.

“Results of an initial investigation were that family members were ending a birthday party when they noticed a back door to the home open and the 1-year-old missing,” Indiana officials stated in a press release.

The child was missing for five to 10 minuets.