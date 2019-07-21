CHICAGO CBS)– Indiana officials are investigating after a 1-year-old was pulled from a lake Marshall County.
The child was unresponsive and was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center.
Officials responded to the incident in the 4100 block of Lake Shore Drive near the town of Bremen just after 8 p.m. Saturday night.
“Results of an initial investigation were that family members were ending a birthday party when they noticed a back door to the home open and the 1-year-old missing,” Indiana officials stated in a press release.
The child was missing for five to 10 minuets.