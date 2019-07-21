CHICAGO (CBS)– A man remains in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Washington Park Beach Saturday evening.
Indiana officials said Christian Rosete, 25, was swimming in Michigan City with family when he was overcome by waves and did not resurface.
Officials said the incident took place during “red flag” conditions, meaning no swimming was allowed due to “dangerous water conditions.”
Members of Michigan City Fire Department and good samaritans pulled Rosete from the water. The 25-year-old was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in critical condition.