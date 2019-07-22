



— Chicago officials apologized Monday afternoon after some residents received an emergency alert on their phones about police activity.

The alert turned out to be a test that was distributed in error.

The alert, issued around 3:30 p.m., read: “Test: CPD activity in your area. Remain indoors until further notice. Chicago OEMC.” Twitter users from around the city reported receiving the alert.

While many Twitter users assumed it was a test, others issued tweets of alarm or confusion.

Not seeing any news coverage… but @Chicago_Police sent an alert. Is it legit? pic.twitter.com/DLutO6bKZs — mary fran (@maryfran) July 22, 2019

What’s up with the emergency alert @Chicago_Police? Should I really stay inside or is this #justatest? It’s very confusing when you do not specify! — Enrico Bellomo (@n9tt4ny) July 22, 2019

Late Monday afternoon, police and the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications issued a tweet apologizing for the alert. The tweet said the message had been sent in error.

We apologize for the confusion regarding an earlier *test* alert message regarding CPD activity in the area, which was sent in error. Please disregard the message. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) July 22, 2019

