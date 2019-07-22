CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra UP-W service was halted in both directions for over an hour after an inbound train struck a vehicle near Oak Park.
After the car was cleared, the track had to be checked for damage and “extensive delays are anticipated.”
Inbound and outbound train movement will be halted near Oak Park due to train #52 striking a vehicle. The track is currently being inspected for damage from this incident. Extensive delays are anticipated.
— Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) July 22, 2019
Movement in both directions was stopped before 4 p.m.
The accident happened near Kilbourne Avenue, and it is unclear whether there are any injuries.
The train that hit the car (#52) was due to arrive at Ogilvie at 3:53 p.m.