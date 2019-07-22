Filed Under:Metra, Metra UP-W, Oak Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra UP-W service was halted in both directions for over an hour after an inbound train struck a vehicle near Oak Park.

After the car was cleared, the track had to be checked for damage and “extensive delays are anticipated.”

Movement in both directions was stopped before 4 p.m.

The accident happened near Kilbourne Avenue, and it is unclear whether there are any injuries.

The train that hit the car (#52) was due to arrive at Ogilvie at 3:53 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 