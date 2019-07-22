CHICAGO (CBS) — Waves up to 8 feet tall have prompted the Chicago Park District to close several parts of the Lakefront Trail, and other parts of the path have been littered with debris from the pounding waves.
The Park District closed the both the biking and walking paths on the Lakefront Trail between Oak Street and Ohio Street, the walking path between Fullerton and 2200 N. Lake Shore Dr., and the piers at Montrose and North Avenue beaches.
Please be advised: High waves this morning are impacting #ChiLFT.
CLOSED- Walking path S. of Fullerton to 2200 N. Lakeshore Dr.; Piers at Montrose & North Ave.; Both trails Oak St.- Ohio St.
DEBRIS-Both Trails North Ave. to Ohio & 45th -49th St.;
*Check back for updates.
— Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) July 22, 2019
Officials also warned lakefront users of debris on the cycling and walking trails between North Avenue and Ohio, and between 45th and 49th Streets.
Signs and barricades have been posted in the affected areas, and crews will clear the trails of debris once it’s safe to do so.
The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement on Monday due to the rough conditions on the lake, and the Park District also has issued swim bans or advisories for most of the city’s beaches.
A small craft advisory also has been issued on Monday, warning inexperienced boaters not to go out in the lake.