DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — A woman drove herself to the hospital Monday evening after Illinois State Police said her car was sprayed with bullets on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the southern suburbs.
The incident happened at 6:44 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the expressway (Interstate 94) in Dolton, state police said.
The victim drove herself to UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey after being shot in the arm, state police said.
The vehicle appeared to have more than 16 bullet holes in the hood, the driver’s side door, and the driver’s side window. There were also bullet holes in the rear door of the driver’s side and in the rear passenger door.
As of late Monday, it was not clear whether the victim was the intended target.