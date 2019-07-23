CHICAGO (CBS)– Seventeen years later, the man accused of killing a Bedford Park woman in 2002 was found guilty.
In 2002, Jennifer Boyd, 27, left a sign in her office at the Public Storage facility she managed, saying she’d be right back. Instead, she was found stabbed and left for dead in an empty locker.
The family says Jennifer had just graduated college when she died, and wanted to help abused children.
The case went cold in 2004, but was reopened in 2012, and evidence was resubmitted to the crime lab to see if new technology could reveal clues to the murder.
In 2014, Steven Podkulski was arrested and charged with Boyd’s murder.
His trial started earlier this week, and on Tuesday a judge found Podkulski, now 45, guilty of first-degree murder.