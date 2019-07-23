LANSING, Ill. (CBS) — Gunshots rang out in a busy lot in south suburban Lansing late Tuesday, sending people ducking for cover.

As CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported, there was concern Tuesday night that two or three people were shot and that at least one person was dead. Lansing police had not confirmed that information late Tuesday.

Police were looking Tuesday night into why the shooting happened and who was responsible.

As of 10 p.m., the crime scene had been active for about six hours. It happened in a parking lot adjacent to a handful of businesses, and several people were around when the gunfire occurred.

“Just broad daylight in a very busy area,” said witness Asim Chughtai.

Usually, of course, the parking lot just contains cars. But on Tuesday, there were evidence markers parked throughout instead.

The noise of gun violence shattered the focus of many on their way to the nearby gym.

“It was loud. I heard a crack. It was like continuous – ‘Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” Chughtai said. “People were getting shot; I think he already pulled away. Just, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.’ Horrific. I went down the street and called 911.”

Chughtai described the panicked reaction of those nearby taking cover.

“They all hit the ground; got scared and ran inside. I’m a doctor at St. Margaret’s, so I went to go see if they needed any assistance medically,” Chughtai said. “The guy who was on the ground he was covered in blood. I saw a gentleman who was getting chest compression by EMS. Very scary situation

that went on for a long time, and in my experience, they weren’t loading him up and taking him – so he was in real bad shape.”

The shooting echoed across the lot before 6 p.m. Police tape, squad cars, and investigators were part of the traffic there shortly afterward.

Some bullets even parked themselves in nearby cars.

“Very unsettling; not typical,” Chughtai said. “Whatever circumstances lead to that kind of an altercation, it’s just – it’s mind bogging.”

As of late Tuesday night, there was no word of anyone in custody in the shooting.