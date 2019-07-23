CHICAGO (CBS)– Two-day Metra passes are on sale for Lollapalooza travel.
Ready for @Lollapalooza? Get your Metra passes today! A special two-day ticket will be available travel on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 1-2, for a discounted $10. The price increases to $15 on Aug. 1st. Learn more here: https://t.co/YbwKdMOpZl pic.twitter.com/T86BseBf6Z
— Metra (@Metra) July 20, 2019
According to Metra, the two-day ticket will be available for travel all day on August 1-2 for $10.
On August 1, the price of the Metra pass increases to $15.