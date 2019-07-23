  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two-day Metra passes are on sale for Lollapalooza travel.

According to Metra, the two-day ticket will be available for travel all day on August 1-2 for $10.

On August 1, the price of the Metra pass increases to $15.