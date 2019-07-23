CHICAGO (CBS) — Customers complained… and Macy’s listened.
The chain has removed these plates from stores after people lashed out online – complaining they promote eating disorders.
There are three circles on the plate.
The smallest circle shows how much to eat to fit into “skinny jeans” while the largest circle signified women who would need “mom jeans.”
The plates were called out on Twitter on Sunday by Ali Ward, a science correspondent for CBS’s “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca,” who spotted the items at a Macy’s store. The plates have three concentric circles, with the narrowest labeled with “skinny jeans” and the largest with “mom jeans.”
Macy’s immediately removed the plates.
The plates are still available at its manufacturer’s site. Pourtions, the company that makes the item, told the Huffington Post that the plates weren’t meant to offend anyone. The plates are “meant to be a lighthearted take on the important issue of portion control,” Pourtions president Mary Cassidy told the publication.