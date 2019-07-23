



— Roadside workers are getting hit, even killed, but CBS 2 found Illinois drivers still aren’t taking notice–even with a law in place.

Now the U.S. Government Accountability Office has announced it will study the “Move Over Law” here and across the country to figure out if it is working. Their action comes after Illinois legislators raised concerns earlier this month.

The Move Over law, or Scott’s Law, memorializing fallen Chicago firefighter Scott Gillen, requires all drivers slow down and move over, when they approach any vehicle on either side of the road with lights flashing.

However, it’s not working.

Riding along with Illinois State Police back in March, after Trooper Chris Lambert was killed while investigating a crash, CBS 2 cameras captured close call after close call.

Lambert is among three troopers killed just this year. Troopers who were parents, husbands, wives, sisters, brothers and veterans.

‘We continue to lose first responders,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

RELATED: Map Of All ISP Squad Car Crashes

Duckworth sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office, calling for change and asking for a closer look at the law and the safety issues.

“We don’t know if the current laws are working or not,” Duckworth said.

The GAO will review the effectiveness of Move Over Laws across the country. So states like Illinois can get a better idea of what’s working and what isn’t.

“This review needs to be conducted in order to see if there is anything else we can do and if there are some Move Over Laws that are more effective than others,” Duckworth said.

Illinois State Police say they welcome this federal study and accountability measure as well as the possible creation of a statewide Move Over task force.

That’s part of a bill that’s currently on Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk.