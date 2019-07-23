CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was killed and two young men were wounded in a pair of shootings in less than an hour Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood.
Police said the boy and a 20-year-old man were driving in a stolen white Jeep near 114th and Lowe shortly after 9 p.m., when someone in a passing white pickup truck opened fire.
The boy, identified as 15-year-old Jaykuan Rogers, was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The 20-year-old man was shot in the back, and was in critical condition at Christ.
A third person in the Jeep, a 17-year-old boy, was not wounded.
About 45 minutes after that shooting, a 25-year-old man was walking in an alley near 112th and Wallace, when a gunman walked up and shot him twice in the stomach.
The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.
No one was in custody in either shooting, and police have not said if the attacks were related.
Area South detectives were investigating both shootings.