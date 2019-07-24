CHICAGO (CBS) — Arturo Olmo, 76, has been reported missing from the Logan Square neighborhood, and police said he could be in danger because he suffers from dementia and has not had his medication.
Olmo was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, after he left his home near Armitage Avenue and Humboldt Boulevard.
Police said he likes to walk, and has gone long distances in the past. He was last seen wearing a gray shorts-sleeved button-down shirt, dark blue jeans, and black Nike gym shoes.
Olmo had heart surgery less than a month ago, and has two scars on his chest. He is 5-foot-6, and 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray hair and beard.
Anyone who sees him should call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.