CHICAGO (CBS) — A man riding an electric scooter was critically injured late Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a car near the busy intersection of Diversey Parkway, Clark Street, and Broadway.
The man on the scooter had struck a pedestrian a short time earlier, and police were trying to pull him over when he was struck by the car, police said.
Police were called to the 2800 block of North Broadway in East Lakeview at 5:42 p.m. after a report that the 45-year-old man on the electric scooter had hit another man walking on the sidewalk. The man who was hit was not injured, police said.
Police said the responding officers activated their lights and sirens on their squad car in an attempt to pull over the scooter operator. The man on the scooter was then struck by a 28-year-old man driving a Toyota Corolla, who was pulling over to the right for the police car, police said.
The scooter operator was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. He was also ticketed for riding the electric scooter on the sidewalk, police said.
Police said the electric scooter was privately owned, and was not part of the rental pilot program that is restricted to other parts of the city.