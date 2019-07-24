(CBS) — Four people have been arrested in Caledonia, Wisconsin, after they attacked a man on camera in an apparent road rage attack. One of the women allegedly used a stun gun on the man while he was on the ground.
CBS affiliate WDJT reports the man had approached a car with two women in it, after one of them was cut-off in a liquor store parking lot Sunday afternoon.
“This is the first time I’ve ever seen something like this for road rage,” Caledonia Detective Lakentric Thomas told WDJT.
Police said the man was talking to the women when one of their friends pulled up in a different car and punched him.
As four people fought with the man, a woman used a stun gun on him while he was on the ground. The four attackers then drove away.
Witnesses across the street recorded the fight on cell phone video, and police posted images from the video on Facebook. Investigators were able to identify the four attackers from the video, and all four were in custody on Wednesday.
Police said it’s illegal to have a stun gun in Wisconsin.
The man who was attacked was not seriously injured.