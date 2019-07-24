CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs demoted Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa Wednesday as the team activated catcher Willson Contreras, who had been on the 10-day injured list, according to a tweet by the team.
Russell was previously suspended for 40 games for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy but returned to the field in a May 8 game against the Marlins.
Accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, Russell in February called his “past behaviors wrong and unacceptable.”
“I just want to own that what I did was wrong, and inexcusable, and I’m sorry; sorry for the pain and hurt that I put Melisa through,” he said.
In December 2018, after their divorce, Russell’s ex-wife, Melisa Reidy said Russell had kicked down a bedroom door, ripped their infant son from her arms, grabbed her by the shirt and threw her across the room.
The Cubs reacted with the 40-game suspension.
During the suspension, Russell had been working out in Arizona, playing in extended spring training games and meeting with a counselor twice a week before joining Triple-A Iowa.
Russell was once considered one of baseball’s top young infielders. He helped the Cubs win the World Series three years ago, batting .238 with 21 homers and 95 RBIs in 151 games as the team snapped a 108-year championship drought.
Cubs owner Theo Epstein then said Russell was being given a “conditional second chance,” and that the list of conditions was extensive.