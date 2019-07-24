  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A standoff ended peacefully earlier Wednesday after tying up traffic, and alarming some passersby, in East Lakeview.

Around 5 a.m., paramedics brought a man out of the Best Western Plus Hawthorne Terrace Hotel, at 3434 N. Broadway, about half a block north of Roscoe Street.

As CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reported, a man barricaded himself inside one of the rooms. The call came in just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Patrons at Jacqueline’s bar at Broadway and Roscoe Street witnessed squad cars setting up a perimeter and shutting down Broadway near the scene. SWAT officers with long guns and shields were then seen coming up, along with a negotiator and other personnel.

Guests at the hotel who were out for the evening were advised by police that until the standoff was over, they would need to find somewhere else to stay. No one was allowed into or out of the hotel.

The man was transported to an area hospital for a mental evaluation.