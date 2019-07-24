Chciago Fraternal Order of Police vice president Pat Murray speaks at a City Council meeting on July 24, 2019. As Murray was approaching the microphone, Mayor Lori Lightfoot was caught on a hot microphone calling him a "clown." (Credit: Facebook/Chicago Mayor's Office)





Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered an apology, of sorts, after she was caught on a live microphone calling a Fraternal Order of Police vice president a “clown” during the public comment period of Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

“I’m sorry that I said it out loud,” she said.

The mayor’s insult was caught by a microphone on a Facebook video live-streaming Wednesday’s meeting as FOP Vice President Pat Murray was walking up to speak to the mayor and aldermen at the start of the meeting.

“Oh, back again,” Lightfoot whispered from her seat on the dais in the City Council chamber. “This is this FOP clown.”

After the meeting, Lightfoot said “It was not appropriate for me to say that out loud.”

In an email, FOP spokesman Martin Preib called the mayor’s “clown” remark “a misguided and dangerous thing to say to a 30-year veteran police officer and FOP representative, particularly at a time when the city is facing such chronic violent crime.”

“It is also telling that the Mayor would not even apologize. The red noses, however, belong on the members of the Chicago Police Board, her former agency, for their despicable decision to fire three police officers and a sergeant last week for no good reason whatsoever,” he added.

Lightfoot sparred with Murray at the previous City Council meeting last month, when he said the mayor should be seeking input from the union representing rank-and-file police officers as she seeks to reform the department.

“What you failed to do, mayor, is you failed to take and ask the FOP for our input,” he said.

Lightfoot didn’t waste any time firing back, accusing the FOP of opposing any reforms.

“Anytime that the FOP wants to do anything other than obstruct and object to reform, I’d be more than willing to meet with you,” she said.

Murray, who clearly did not hear the mayor’s “clown” remark at the time she made it on Wednesday, spoke at the City Council meeting to criticize the Chicago Police Board for firing four officers for covering up for Officer Jason Van Dyke after he fatally shot Laquan McDonald in 2014.

He accused former Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office of covering up the fatal shooting by keeping dashboard camera video of the shooting, and said the officers who were fired did their jobs the night of the shooting by responding to a threat posed by McDonald.

“The problems that occurred with this case occurred on the 5th Floor [of City Hall]. They were concealed from the beginning, and just made this worse and worse, and these officers took the brunt of it. They did their jobs,” “Nobody worked together to form a conspiracy.”

Murray said the police union would fight to reverse the Police Board’s decision to fire the officers by taking their case to court.

“These officers did nothing wrong,” he said.