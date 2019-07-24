  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Raul Guerrero, 21, has been reported missing from the Dunning neighborhood.

According to the Chicago police, Guerrero is missing from the 3600 block of north Neva Avenue.

The missing man was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, blue and gray short sleeve shirt and blue swim trunks.

The 21-year-old has a tattoo on his left forearm with palm trees and a compass. Police said he is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-744-8266.