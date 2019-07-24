CHICAGO (CBS)– The South Elgin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Tiffany Keokanlaya, 19, who was last seen at Union Station.
According to police, Keokanlaya used her family credit card to purchase a train ticket at the Metra station in Elgin.
She was last seen on surveilance video in the area of Union Station at the intersection of Canal Street and Jackson Boulevard.
Keokanlaya is Asian, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 151 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and glasses.
The 19-year-old was carrying a black backpack and suitcase. She was with another female who appeared to be the same age.
According to police, the the Keokanlaya family said “leaving the family home without letting anyone know is unusual.”
Police said at this time, no foul play is suspected. Police want to ensure she is in good health.
Anyone with information on the missing woman’s location is asked to contact officials at 847-741-2151.