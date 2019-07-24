



Photo: Aditya Chinchure/Unsplash

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From electronic music to jazz, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Wayback Wednesdays

From the event description:

What we’re going to do right here is go back… way back when you left a party feeling like you had the time of life. Because the red light, red cup drinks & the music from 80s, 90s, & early 2000s did something to your soul. When some of best R&B music came from a group and when Hip Hop music instantly made you throw your hands to high five the air. When a slow song came on and that one person you been eyeing all night ask you to dance. Well Dott Daley and K Moon decided to help you relive those moments by creating a party atmosphere called Way Back controlled by Chicago’s hottest DJs PlayMaka, Gemini Jones, J-Rell, Mile High and Sean Mac!

When: Wednesday, July 24, 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West

Price: Free with RSVP; $5 general admission

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Plastician/Klasey Jones

From the event description:

Plastician (f.k.a. Plasticman) is a name synonymous with groundbreaking and forward thinking electronic music. In the Terrorrhythm Recordings artist’s early years he was most noted for his involvement at the forefront of establishing London’s grime and dubstep scenes. Along with being one of only four resident DJs at world-famous dubstep club night FWD, Plastician’s roots in grime run equally strong, reaping touring slots with JME and Skepta. Don’t miss this opportunity to catch a living legend behind the decks. Terrorrhythm Recordings comrade Klasey Jones will be joining us for a night of mystery and intrigue.

When: Thursday, July 25, 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.

Price: $12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Misha Mansoor of Periphery Guitar Clinic

From the event description:

Misha will be performing solo with a back track, taking breaks to answer questions and talk about his gear. There will also be a signing at the end of the event.

When: Friday, July 26, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Chicago Music Exchange, 3316 N. Lincoln Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Party in the Trap

From the event description:

Party in the Trap is back by popular demand. This year we’re bringing bigger artists, bigger venue, and authentic Chicago culture. Come check out some of Chicagos dopest Signed/Unsigned artist.

When: Friday, July 26, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: 6846 W. North Ave.

Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Winter’s Jazz Club

From the event description:

Winter’s Jazz Club in Chicago hosts jazz musicians specializing in everything from straight-ahead jazz to swing, big band, New Orleans-style and more. Every show at Winter’s Jazz Club furthers the love of live jazz, where you can savor a drink for purchase along with innovative arrangements of the best jazz songs around.

When: Tuesday, July 23, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Winter’s Jazz Club, 465 N. McClurg Court

Price: $7.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets