CHICAGO (CBS) — Three smash and grab burglars broke into the Neiman Marcus store on the Magnificent Mile early Wednesday morning, stealing designer clothing.
Police said a dark-colored SUV pulled up to the Neiman Marcus at 737 N. Michigan Ave. around 4:15 a.m., and three men dressed in hoodies got out and broke into a display window.
The men made off with mannequins dressed in expensive clothing. At least two arms from the mannequins fell off in the heist, and were on the ground amid shattered glass from the windows as police investigated.
No one was in custody Wednesday morning.
Area Central detectives were investigating.