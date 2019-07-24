CHICAGO (CBS)– One person died and another was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in south suburban Lansing.
Gunshots rang out in a busy parking lot, located at 2500 Bernice Road, sending people ducking for cover.
According to Lansing police, just after 6 p.m., two victims were located in the parking lot. A female victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at St. Margaret’s North Hospital.
A male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn and is in stable condition.
Witness Asim Chughtai heard the gunshots and called 9-1-1. He described the scene.
“They all hit the ground; got scared and ran inside. I’m a doctor at St. Margaret’s, so I went to go see if they needed any assistance medically,” Chughtai said. “The guy who was on the ground, he was covered in blood. I saw a gentleman who was getting chest compression by EMS. Very scary situation
that went on for a long time, and in my experience, they weren’t loading him up and taking him – so he was in real bad shape.”
This shooting incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 708-895-7150.