CHICAGO (CBS) — Crews Wednesday night retrieved a man from the water at Rainbow Beach on the city’s South Side.
The Fire Department reported on Twitter that they sent a helicopter and divers to the scene.
Friends said they lost sight of a man who had gone swimming, the Fire Department said.
As of 9:33 p.m., the helicopter crew had spotted the missing man. CBS 2 was there as divers were bringing the man to shore.
The man was rushed to Advocate Trinity Hospital and was receiving advanced life support in an ambulance, the Fire Department said. His condition was described as very critical.