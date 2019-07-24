CHICAGO (CBS) — A DuPage County judge on Wednesday delayed ruling on an agreement that might allow Sterigenics to reopen its medical sterilization plant in WIllowbrook, to allow more time for public comment on the deal.
The company had been partially shut down after the EPA found it had released high levels of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing chemical.
A consent order filed by the Illinois Attorney General’s office and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office would allow the plant to reopen if it meets strict new requirements regarding ethylene oxide emissions. https://cbsloc.al/2M6zeG7
An order keeping the ethylene oxide operation shut down will remain in place for at least 30 days to allow the courts to review public comments on the deal.
The proposed agreement would allow Sterigenics to again use the chemical at its plant, but the company would first have to create new systems to capture the ethylene oxide gas. The EPA would have to approve that system.
Also Sterigenics would have to eliminate all emissions – no level of gas would be tolerated.
The CBS 2 Investigators, since January have exposed calls by federal lawmakers for criminal and civil investigations
Sterigenics also has to put up $300,000 to fund environmental improvement projects. There are no other fines or penalties.
A judge still has to sign off on the consent order. The Illinois Attorney General’s office says the agreement builds off a new law requiring the strictest ethylene oxide limits in the nation.