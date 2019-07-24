CHICAGO (CBS) — SWAT was called out to the north side late Tuesday night, after a man barricaded himself inside of a hotel room near the intersection of North Broadway and Hawthorne Place, in the Lakeview neighborhood.
According to Chicago Police, officers responded to a calls for a disturbance and well-being check at the Best Western Hotel just before 11:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found an individual barricaded inside of a hotel room, refusing to come out.
According to police radio scanners, a male offender called 911 saying he felt threatened by police who were trying to get him to come out of his room.
Chicago Police called for SWAT after the man suggested he was armed and wanted police off of the hotel property.
Guests who had left the hotel before the incident were not allowed back in until the standoff ended early Wednesday morning.
At around 4:45 a.m., police were able to safely talk the person out of the hotel room. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation.