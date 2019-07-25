CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect who led police on a chase after stealing a marked Bridgeview Fire Department SUV was apprehended on Lake Shore Drive Thursday afternoon.
The vehicle was stolen from Station 2, 7350 W. 100th Pl., according to Bridgeview Police. Police chased the car thief through the southwest suburbs and the South Side of Chicago, and the pursuit eventually ended at Lake Shore Drive and Monroe.
The offender, a white man in his 50s, was taken into custody. No charges have been filed yet.
The car was idling in front of the fire station when the offender jumped in and took off towards Chicago, police said.
According to Bridgeview police, no one was hurt, and the vehicle was not damaged during the pursuit. However, police were forced to break a window to access the vehicle after it was stopped.
Emergency vehicles are often left running to allow firefighters to respond as fast as possible to emergency calls. There is a security system in place to prevent them from moving, but it was unclear how the suspect was able to drive off, police said.
Chicago police were alerted of the incident but were not involved in the chase. CPD did assist once the SUV was stopped, as seen from video captured in Chopper 2.
Traffic was backed up for a time while police processed the scene.