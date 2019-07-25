CHICAGO (CBS) — Tarik Cohen arrived in style Thursday, probably scaring his coaches a little bit in the process, zipping up to the dorms at Olivet Nazarene University in his custom Slingshot.

Tarik said he likes the car because the car is like him.

“The acceleration on the car. I feel like that’s one of the biggest things about it, that’s why I love it. The many gears it has, it’s fun to drive. I feel like I’m a fun player, so we match,” said Bears running back Tarik Cohen.

Cohen and the rest of his Bears teammates arrive at camp with the highest expectations they’ve had in years coming off a division championship. Cohen even mentioned wanting to build a dynasty.

Now, third-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky is taking things a little slower when it comes to chasing a championship. He’s focused on the daily grind.

“That’s the theme for this camp, just steady incremental progress. Are we getting a little bit better each day? Are we staying focused on the task at hand? Are we blocking out everything on the outside? Last year, we kind of road this wave and it was a lot of fun, but we didn’t actually realize what we were doing and just kind of going through it. We just have to make sure whatever we accomplish, whatever we do this year we have to live in the moment and really enjoy it because we’ve got something special,” said Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The Bears will hold their first practice of camp Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock. That one though is closed to fans. The first open practice you can come see will be Saturday morning at 8:15 a.m. And they’ll have their first padded practice Sunday morning.