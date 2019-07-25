CHICAGO (CBS) — A warmer weekend is in store for the Chicago area.
As of Thursday a high pressure system is locked over the region, keeping conditions for the night clear, quiet and mild.
Southwesterly winds Friday will block the lake breeze from forming as warm air moves into the area.
This weekend will reach into the 90s but will not be as steamy as the last hot spell.
High pressure in the upper levels this weekend will keep dew points in the mid 60s.
The next cold front will move in Monday, and storms are possible as early as Sunday evening well ahead of the cold front boundary.
Forecast:
Thursday night: Clear. Low 66
Friday: Partly cloudy, and warm winds. High 88
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 90
Sunday: Partly cloudy, rain at night. High 91
Monday: Rain and thunder. High 85
Tuesday-Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. Lower 80s