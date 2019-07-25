BRAIDWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — A fiery crash shut down Interstate 55 south of Joliet during the Thursday afternoon rush.
Several vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. At least two semi-trailer trucks were left burning off the side of the road.
A red car was also seen in a ditch alongside the roadway.
Northbound traffic was at a standstill just south of Lorenzo Road as of 5:30 p.m.
Drivers were rerouted off I-55 at Route 129 in Wilmington.
There was no immediate word on injuries, but northbound lanes were expected to be closed for some time.