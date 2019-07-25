  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMLove Island
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:I-55, I-55 crash, Interstate 55, Joliet, Wilmington

BRAIDWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — A fiery crash shut down Interstate 55 south of Joliet during the Thursday afternoon rush.

Several vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. At least two semi-trailer trucks were left burning off the side of the road.

A red car was also seen in a ditch alongside the roadway.

Northbound traffic was at a standstill just south of Lorenzo Road as of 5:30 p.m.

Drivers were rerouted off I-55 at Route 129 in Wilmington.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but northbound lanes were expected to be closed for some time.