



Three girls have been arrested in what police described as “sick and disgusting crimes,” after a group of teens was caught on video beating a 15-year-old girl with special needs.

Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted the girls – ages 13, 14, and 15 – face charges of aggravated battery and mob action.

Supt. Eddie Johnson and detectives were scheduled to provide more details at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Chicago Police Headquarters.

UPDATE: Detectives from Area Central Special Victims Unit have arrested 3 juvenile girls ages 13, 14, 15 in this upsetting assault of a special needs girl. Charges include Agg. Battery / Mob Action Media briefing at 1130 at CPD HQ w/ Supt Johnson & Area Central Detectives. pic.twitter.com/oLO2alPXMA — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 25, 2019

Police have said they also are investigating whether the girl was sexually assaulted during the five days she was missing before she was reunited with her family on Tuesday.

Video of the beating was posted on social media, and Chicago police began investigating after CBS 2 sent them a link to the video.

Police said the girl was attacked by “so-called friends.”

In the video, the victim is seen trying to defend herself as another girl continues to corner her and hit her – with the help of others.

Community activist Stringer Harris, a friend of the victim’s family, said those friends were planning to “meet up with a guy to have some type of relations with,” and were upset the girl didn’t want to participate in a sex act and planned to tell police.

The girl then walked through an alley to leave, with the plan of getting on bus. Harris said a friend approached her and asked what she was going to say to police.

Harris said the girl said “nothing,” and “leave me alone.”

“One of her friends hit her in the face, striking her in the head, that left lacerations on her forehead,” Harris said. “Another friend attacked her brutally and beat her and another gentleman was there as well.”

The girl disappeared after the attack. Police said the teen had been missing for five days before she was reported missing on Tuesday, but Chicago Police News Affairs Officer Jose Jara couldn’t explain why she hadn’t been reported missing sooner. Jara said the girl was beaten while she was missing.

She was located on Tuesday, the same day her family reported her missing to police. A friend found her on the on the CTA Blue Line at Harrison and Kedzie. The friend contacted the teen’s family, who took the 15-year-old to the police station. She later was treated and released at Comer Children’s Hospital.