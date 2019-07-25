



— Thursday marks four years since a 2-year-old Gary, Indiana boy was last seen – with his aunt.

As CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported, a new image could now provide renewed hope for the boy’s family’s efforts to become whole again.

On July 25, 2015, King Walker, 2, disappeared along with his aunt, Diamond Bynum, 21. Bynum, who was described as developmentally challenged, left their Gary home that day and have not been seen since.

On Thursday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tweeted out a photo of what the boy might look like today.

Following Bynum and her nephew’s disappearance, Bynum’s sister, Ariana Walker, went door-to-door in search of them. Law enforcement also searched door-to-door, in what Gary police described as the most extensive search conducted for two missing people in decades.

Last year, with no sign of them, the family held a vigil.

Their fears and tears showed the pain they could not express any other way.

“I don’t sleep a lot of nights. I try to keep the faith,” said Bynum’s mother, LaShann Walker.

As CBS 2 has asked in the past, anyone with information in the case is asked to call their local police.

CBS 2 reached out to Gary police Thursday for a n update on the case, but had not heard back as of the 5 p.m. hour.