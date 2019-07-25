CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was pulled from the water at Rainbow Beach has died, authorities said Thursday.
On Wednesday night, Chicago Fire Department divers were called to the South Side beach with a helicopter, after friends said they lost sight of a man who had gone swimming.
Crews located the missing man and brought him to shore. He was rushed to Advocate Trinity Hospital in a condition that was described as very critical, the Fire Department said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the man was pronounced dead at 8:09 a.m. Thursday. His identity was not immediately released.
The man’s death came as the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project announced that drownings are up 57% this year compared with the same period last year.
The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said in 2019 that it is tracking 44 drownings in the Great Lakes in aggregate – with 22 — 50 percent of the total — being in Lake Michigan. The report came before the Rainbow Beach victim’s death was announced.
Drowning incidents in Lake Michigan area regular occurrence, especially during summer months. Almost 200 people have drowned over the last five years, according to data compiled by the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.