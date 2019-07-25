  • CBS 2On Air

By Vi Nguyen
Filed Under:Chicago, Crash, Crime, Local TV, police chase, Roseland, shots fired

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were arrested after leading police on a chase when officers saw them firing shots in the Roseland neighborhood early Thursday.

Police said the chase started around 12:30 a.m., when officers saw someone shooting from a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro near 104th and State streets.

Officers chased the Camaro to the 500 block of East 103rd Street, where it rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala. Two men in the Camaro got out of the car and started running, but were caught after a short foot chase.

Police recovered a handgun and a rifle at the scene.

The two suspects and two people who were in the Impala were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Charges were pending against the suspects Thursday morning.