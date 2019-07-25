'He's Still With Us': Dad's Old Tape Brings Former White Sox Organist Nancy Faust Back 49 Years To Her First Day At Comiskey ParkNine years after she retired, former White Sox organist Nancy Faust found an unexpected treasure in storage: a tape her father made on her first day on the job in 1970.

Michael 'Skeet' Horton: Using Basketball To Help Teens SucceedBasketball helped a Chicago man get out of low-income housing and into a successful life, and now, he has launched a full-court press to help more teens thrive.

White Sox Shut Out By Marlins' 2-Run Homer In 8thRookie Zac Gallen pitched seven innings of two-hit ball for his first major league win and Cesar Puello hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Miami Marlins won their second straight game, beating the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Baez, Bryant, Almora Go Deep To Power Cubs Over GiantsJavier Baez homered in the first inning, Bryant and Albert Almora Jr. also went deep, and the Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants Wednesday after starter Jon Lester was scratched with an illness.

Cubs Option Addison Russell To Triple-A, Activate Willson ContrerasThe Chicago Cubs demoted Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa Wednesday as the team activated catcher Willson Contreras, who had been on the 10-day injured list, according to a tweet by the team.

Chicago Bears Training Camp: Five Story Lines To FollowFor the first time in well over a decade, legitimate Super Bowl buzz will be swirling in the sticky, summer air at Camp Bear-bonnais.