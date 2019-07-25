CHICAGO (CBS) — Want to see one of the largest locomotives in the world? You’ll have your chance, because Big Boy is headed our way.
The Union Pacific 4014 “Big Boy” steam locomotive will be pulling into West Chicago in DuPage County at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
It’s more than 16 feet tall, and 133 feet long; more than half the size of a Boeing 747 jumbo jet.
Big Boy is on a tour of the Midwest to mark the 150th anniversary of the completion of the nation’s first Transcontinental Railroad.
Crews spent more than two years restoring locomotive No. 4014, the world’s only operating Big Boy steam engine.
After arriving in West Chicago on Friday at the Larry Provo Union Pacific Training Center, Big Boy will be on display at the “Experience The Union Pacific Rail Car” exhibit on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., before departing for western Illinois and eastern Iowa on Monday.
For Big Boy’s full schedule click here. https://www.up.com/heritage/steam/schedule/index.htm