CHICAGO (CBS) — A bicyclist was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run accident at Western and Montrose avenues in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.
Police said at 3:11 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was heading south on Western Avenue toward Montrose Avenue on his bicycle. A black Lexus sport-utility vehicle was headed north on Western Avenue and was making a left-turn onto Montrose when its driver struck the cyclist, police said.
The SUV driver kept going west on Montrose Avenue, police said.
The cyclist was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.