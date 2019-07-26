CHICAGO (CBS) — A gas station employee suffered serious burns Friday morning when fumes ignited in an underground fuel tank where he was working on the South Side.
A Fire Department spokesperson said the employee was doing maintenance work on a gasoline storage reservoir under the Shell station at 95th and Stony Island around 9:15 a.m., when gas fumes ignited.
Level 1 hazmat with burn injury shell gas station 9501 Stoney Island. Man burned from fuel ignition in tank system. Serious to U of C.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 26, 2019
The man was burned and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
Firefighters initiated a Level 1 Hazardous Materials Response due to the dangerous conditions at the scene, and the HazMat response was still in place as of 10:15 a.m.