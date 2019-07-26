  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A gas station employee suffered serious burns Friday morning when fumes ignited in an underground fuel tank where he was working on the South Side.

A Fire Department spokesperson said the employee was doing maintenance work on a gasoline storage reservoir under the Shell station at 95th and Stony Island around 9:15 a.m., when gas fumes ignited.

The man was burned and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Firefighters initiated a Level 1 Hazardous Materials Response due to the dangerous conditions at the scene, and the HazMat response was still in place as of 10:15 a.m.

 