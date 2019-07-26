CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Friday were warning the public a thief who have been stealing property from patrons at restaurants in Lakeview and Lincoln Park.
Area North detectives said the thief struck in the 2500 block of North Clark Street at 7:10 p.m. Thursday, June 20; the 2900 block of North Sheffield Avenue at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, July 20; and the 3100 block of North Broadway at 4:30 p.m., also Saturday, July 20.
Police said the thief walked into various eateries and started chatting up the victims. While speaking with the victims, the thief placed a menu over their property that they left on the table, and took it when they weren’t looking, police said.
Police advised that people be aware of the crimes and alert those in the area. They also advised storing property out of sight if it can’t be stored on one’s person, paying special attention to suspicious people in the area, and reporting any crimes with detailed descriptions and possible getaway vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8263.